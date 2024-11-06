(Video) Watch as Xabi Alonso reacts to hearing his name ring around Anfield

Image via Lewis Steele

Xabi Alonso was back at Anfield on Tuesday night as he took his Bayer Leverkusen side to face his former club Liverpool in the Champions League.

The Spaniard had initially been touted as a leading contender to replace Jurgen Klopp as Reds manager earlier this year, but he opted to remain with his current employers as he guided them to the domestic double unbeaten.

Last night marked his first competitive return to Merseyside since he left for Real Madrid in 2009, and there was a nice moment before the match as the 42-year-old straddled the pitch that he graced for five years as a player in L4.

Alonso soaks up Liverpool fans’ adoration

As the Liverpool fans who’d taken their seats belted out Alonso’s name with gusto, he reacted with applause and a wave to each of the four stands at Anfield, no doubt massively appreciating the adoring reception he was granted from the local support.

Alas, his night would turn sour as his Leverkusen team were ripped apart 4-0 by the rampant Reds, for whom Luis Diaz scored a hat-trick.

Alonso will always be a firm Anfield favourite

Those Liverpool supporters who were around to witness Alonso’s consistent brilliance in the mid to late 2000s will forever hold him in the higest regard, with the Spanish midfielder simply majestic to watch in his playing days.

‘Class’ is a word often used to describe him, and he demonstrated that quality in Monday’s pre-match press conference when taking the time to individually greet every Merseyside journalist in attendance, a gesture which was hugely appreciated by the press pack who’d waited four hours to speak to him.

Many Reds fans may have been disappointed when he chose not to take on the manager’s job after Klopp, but Arne Slot’s outstanding start in the role means that we needn’t have any regrets over how things ultimately played out.

Thankfully the gods of the Champions League draw were kind enough to facilitate a return to Anfield for Alonso anyway, and once the frustration over his team’s heavy defeat subsides, he’ll return to Germany with fond memories of how he was welcomed back to his former stomping ground.

You can view Alonso’s reaction to the Anfield faithful below, via @LewisSteele_ on X: