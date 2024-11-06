‘You can’t say they’re brilliant’ – Ex-Chelsea player admits Liverpool are getting on his nerves

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

A former Chelsea player has admitted to being green with envy over the excellent season that Liverpool have been enjoying so far.

The Reds’ 4-0 thrashing of Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday night was their 14th win in 16 matches under Arne Slot, with the result putting them top of the Champions League standings overnight and replicating their current Premier League position.

LFC’s detractors who were salivating at the prospect of a post-Jurgen Klopp decline, the first three months of the campaign have been left sorely disappointed at the Dutchman blissfully proving them wrong.

Cundy annoyed by Liverpool’s consistency

Speaking on talkSPORT after Liverpool emphatically put Xabi Alonso’s team to the sword last night, Jason Cundy couldn’t hide his jealousy over the consistency with which the Reds are clearing every obstacle placed in their path.

The ex-Chelsea defender fumed: “Liverpool annoy me, because they’re getting results, and you can’t say they’re brilliant, but they keep winning. It’s a compliment.

“You’re a team that’s efficient. Defensively [opponents] can’t get past you. It’s a great habit, at the moment you’re getting the job done. Tonight you got the job done, and some.

“Top of the table in the Premier League, can’t complain. Top of the Champions League table, can’t complain. In the next round of the Carabao Cup. Right now, everything’s rosy in the garden of Liverpool.”

Keep on proving the doubters wrong, Liverpool!

Through gritted teeth it may be, but Cundy’s praise for Liverpool will only add to the delight of Reds supporters, especially when on the same broadcast he launched a jealous tirade about the reverence which is granted to You’ll Never Walk Alone.

We don’t disagree that some of our victories this season have been secured with far from world-beating performances – for instance, Slot’s team were very poor in the first half against Brighton last Saturday – but if we were playing gallantly but dropping points left, right and centre, the same pundits would be hammering us for being too soft or weak.

What LFC are doing is showing that they can skin a cat in more than one way. There have been some jittery wins over the likes of the Seagulls and Crystal Palace, but there’s also been statement results and performances against Manchester United and Leverkusen.

You know what to do, Liverpool…keep on winning and keep on sticking up a metaphorical middle finger to the bitter detractors!