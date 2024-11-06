(Video) Ibrahima Konate serenades Liverpool teammate at full-time whistle in Anfield romp

Image via Amazon Prime Video Sport

Ibrahima Konate couldn’t help but join in with approximately 60,000 exultant Liverpool fans at Anfield last night!

The Reds surged to the top of the Champions League standings after an exceptional second-half performance in thrashing Bayer Leverkusen 4-0, inflicting a hammering on a team who lost only once in the entirety of last season.

Luis Diaz was the man of the moment as he bagged a hat-trick, and his delightfully catchy chant naturally got plenty of airing around this part of Merseyside on Tuesday night.

Konate joins in with Diaz chant

As the players made their way towards the dressing rooms just after the full-time whistle, the Lucho song reverberated around Anfield, although the Colombian may well have felt it ringing in his ears quite close to him.

That’s because Konate was singing along to it merrily as he serenaded his teammate, who briefly looked back at the Frenchman and simply smiled in appreciation.

Diaz starred and Konate also played his part

It’s incredible to think that, just a few short months ago, Diaz was being talked about as a player whose end product was insufficient for a Liverpool attacker, having netted just 13 goals across 51 games in all competitions last season.

He’s already scored nine in 15 matches this term, taking to an unfamiliar centre-forward role last night like a duck to water as he mercilessly put Leverkusen to the sword.

A word, too, for Konate’s contribution to the victory on Tuesday. The 25-year-old seemed to have no chance of playing against Xabi Alonso’s side when he injured his wrist just three days previously, but Arne Slot will have been delighted that the Frenchman recovered so quickly.

Ian Doyle handed him an eight in his player ratings for the Liverpool Echo, noting that our number 5 was ‘required to make a couple of important interventions to prevent promising Leverkusen positions becoming a greater danger’.

Three clearances, two interceptions and two duels won (Sofascore) summed up a tidy performance from the centre-back on a night when the likes of Diaz naturally took most of the acclaim.

All that was missing was for Konate to have been handed a microphone as he joined in with the chant in celebration of the Colombian forward!

You can view Konate singing along to the Diaz chant below, taken from Amazon Prime Video Sport’s match coverage and shared via @Winamino on X: