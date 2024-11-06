(Video) One of Alexis Mac Allister’s 33 passes vs Bayer Leverkusen was a work of art

Image via @CVideo63036 on X

Alexis Mac Allister provided one outrageous pass during Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday night.

The Argentine hasn’t been at his best in recent weeks – perhaps a knock-on effect of being needlessly summoned to South America by his national team last month despite not being fully fit – but he played his part in the Reds comprehensively seeing off the Bundesliga champions.

During the first half at Anfield, the 25-year-old conjured up a moment of magic which would’ve left the home support gasping in awe at such a work of art.

Mac Allister picks out Gakpo with stunning pass

A clearance out from defence was chested by Luis Diaz into the path of Mac Allister, who watched it all the way and struck it first-time on the volley above waist height.

The ball was perfectly telegraphed for Cody Gakpo on the left flank, with the placement and weight of the pass simply immaculate from the Liverpool midfielder to enable his teammate to surge along the touchline.

How did Mac Allister play overall against Leverkusen?

Other players in red grabbed the headlines, but Mac Allister was quietly effective in the Reds’ emphatic win over Leverkusen.

Ian Doyle of the Liverpool Echo wrote that the Argentine ‘stuck to his task defensively’ and had ‘a game of fleeting moments rather than consistent impact going forward’, although the 25-year-old’s statistics from the match make for pleasant reading.

As per Sofascore, the ex-Brighton midfielder completed 33 of his 39 passes (85%) and both of his attempted long balls, won three duels and three tackles, landed one shot on target and pulled off two key passes.

Mac Allister remains a core component of his team’s passing game, with only three teammates exceeding his tally of 17 key passes for the season so far and just two having a better success rate for long passing than his 74.4% (FBref).

Statistics like those don’t surprise us in the slighest when we see him pinging that guided missile towards Gakpo in the first half last night!

You can check out Mac Allister’s sublime pass below, via @CVideo63036 on X: