‘Massive credit’ – Neil Mellor praises one man for unsung role in big Liverpool moment last night

Image via Redmen TV

Neil Mellor was keen to give credit to one man who quietly played a crucial role in one of Liverpool’s goals in their 4-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday night.

Cody Gakpo doubled the Reds’ lead in the 63rd minute as VAR correctly overturned the assistant referee’s offside call which had initially chalked off the goal (and saw Darwin Nunez cheekily tell the linesman that he got it wrong!).

However, a few seconds before the Dutchman’s header, the assistant on the opposite touchline flagged for an offside near the corner of the Anfield Road Stand and Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand. Referee Danny Makkelie noticed that the home side were in possession at that moment and sensibly applied the advantage rule.

Mellor praises Makkelie for playing advantage

Taking to X on Wednesday, Mellor praised the Dutch official for opting to play on when Liverpool had the ball, instead of needlessly calling it back for a free kick. It proved to be a key decision with Gakpo finding the net at the end of that passage of play.

The former Reds striker posted: “Massive credit to the referee last night… played a very good advantage instead of blowing for offside – Liverpool go straight down the other end and score the 2nd goal.”

Massive credit to the referee last night… played a very good advantage instead of blowing for offside – Liverpool go straight down the other end and score the 2nd goal👏 #Ref #advantage #LFC #ChampionsLeague #ReviewShow pic.twitter.com/oNil0ua4O3 — Neil Mellor (@NeilMellor33) November 6, 2024

Mellor right to acknowledge Makkelie

It was a split-second decision from Makkelie that many pundits probably either didn’t notice or had forgotten almost instantly, but it ended up being a brilliant call from the 41-year-old, who showed just two yellow cards all night in a refreshingly under-the-radar outing from his perspective.

It mightn’t necessarily have changed the game had he gone back for the free kick instead of playing advantage, as Liverpool would most likely have won with a degree of comfort anyway, but it nonetheless showed how common sense refereeing can contribute to a better spectacle.

We’re quick to jump on officials when they make controversial decisions, and they need to be held accountable for blatant errors, so it’s only right that we praise the Dutch whistler for reading the situation correctly and allowing play to continue.

It certainly makes a nice change from listening to Howard Webb issuing grovelling apologies for some of the atrocious calls that we witness all too often in the Premier League!