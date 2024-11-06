What Arne Slot did for Xabi Alonso after full-time showed enormous class from Liverpool boss

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

It isn’t just with results on the pitch that Arne Slot is looking like the perfect choice as Liverpool head coach with each passing day.

The 46-year-old took on the gargantuan task of trying to emulate Jurgen Klopp’s legacy during the summer and so far he’s making a potentially thankless transition look remarkably smooth, winning 14 of his first 16 games in charge.

The latest of those was perhaps the most impressive of all as the Reds hammered Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 on Tuesday night, dismantling a team which lost just once in the whole of last season and completed a domestic double undefeated.

Slot shows his class towards Alonso

Slot showed his class after the match as well, with the Amazon Prime Video cameras spotting a brilliant gesture towards Xabi Alonso.

As per The Mirror, after the Liverpool head coach finished speaking with the broadcaster, he encountered his Leverkusen counterpart heading towards the desk for his own post-match media duties.

The two bosses were seen indulging in a lengthy chat of their own as the Dutchman waited in the Anfield tunnel to commiserate with his opposite number, who magnanimously took the result on the chin and described the Reds as ‘a very complete team’.

Slot is representing Liverpool brilliantly

Managers will ultimately be judged by their results on the pitch, but to us it’s also of great importance that whoever is tasked with being the public face of Liverpool FC represents the club in a dignified and gracious manner.

Slot has done exactly that from the moment that he took the job, combining an enormous win percentage of 87.5% with an affable and gentlemanly demeanour.

Some Reds players have testified that the 46-year-old can be an arch-perfectionist on the training ground, and it’s only by demanding elite standards that results will be delivered on matchday, but the Dutchman has clearly proven capable of taking ruthless decisions without putting noses out of joint.

In every aspect of the job, it seems that the current Liverpool head coach can do no wrong!