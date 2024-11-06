Real Madrid facing one ‘problem’ which could put the brakes on Alexander-Arnold ‘obsession’

(Photos by Carl Recine and Angel Martinez / Getty Images)

We’re sure you’ll be patently aware by now that Real Madrid are quite eager to raid Liverpool for Trent Alexander-Arnold, and that desire for the transfer to happen is growing in the Spanish capital.

The 26-year-old’s current deal at Anfield expires at the end of this season as it stands, with the clock ticking uncomfortably towards a scenario where he could be snapped up by prospective suitors on a pre-contract agreement in January if his future isn’t resolved by then.

Fresh reports from Spain indicate that Los Blancos are keen to complete a move for him sooner rather than later, although they’re set to face one obstacle which could put the brakes on that ambition.

Real Madrid facing January ‘problem’

According to Marca, Real Madrid’s pursuit of Trent is ‘accelerating’, with the Liverpool vice-captain described in the headline as an ‘obsession’ for the Champions League holders.

The season-ending injury to Dani Carvajal and the unconvincing displays of Eder Militao as a makeshift right-back have seen that position become ‘a matter of maximum urgency’ ahead of the January transfer window, during which Los Blancos could try to entice the Reds defender to the Bernabeu.

However, they face one significant ‘problem’ in that the Premier League leaders are in a sufficiently healthy financial position that they don’t need to cash in on the 26-year-old over the winter, nor have they any intention of selling such a crucial player despite his precarious contract situation.

Plenty of reason for Trent to remain at Liverpool

Real Madrid might currently be the only club in world football to whom a transfer from Liverpool would be considered an upward move, which presents a lingering fear that Trent could be tempted to replicate Steve McManaman and Michael Owen in swapping Anfield for the Bernabeu next year.

However, while the Reds sit pretty at the top of both the Premier League and Champions League, Carlo Ancelotti’s side are enduring a rare slump of late, nine points off LaLiga pace-setters Barcelona (albeit with a game in hand) and a lowly 17th in Europe after two defeats in four matches on the continent.

While it may still be early in the season, right now it wouldn’t be outlandish to suggest that the Merseysiders’ chances of winning major silverware in 2024/25 might be greater than those of Los Blancos.

Whether that’d be enough to persuade Trent to remain at Liverpool is unclear, but the Reds could be in a strong enough position both on and off the pitch to retain their vice-captain and convince him to stay at his boyhood club for the prime of his career.