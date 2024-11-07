‘What else could you want?’ – Insider claims ‘crucial player’ will ‘definitely’ stay at Liverpool

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans have been reassured by a well-connected figure within English football that one player will ‘definitely’ remain at Anfield beyond the end of this season.

Supporters’ nerves have been frayed by an abundance of speculation over the futures of Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk as they rapidly approach the end of their respective contracts, with no discernible sign that any of them will agree a new deal imminently.

However, the latter of that trio has been backed to stay on Merseyside following the Reds’ magnificent start to life under Arne Slot, whose team sit top of the Premier League and Champions League standings.

Van Dijk backed to sign new Liverpool contract

Speaking to Football Insider, Mick Brown – formerly a senior scout with Manchester United, Tottenham and West Ham – voiced his confidence that Van Dijk will be more than happy to remain at Liverpool for another year or two at least.

He stated: “I have no doubt that Van Dijk will definitely sign an extension to his contract. He’s still a crucial player under the new manager and he’s playing in a team that, at the moment, look like they could go and win things.

“In the summer, I heard he was keen to see whether the new coach could match his ambitions. They’re top of the league after ten games and have lost just once all season – I think he’ll be delighted with the way things have gone.

“He’s the captain, he loves the club, and the fans love him. What else could you want? I can’t see a situation in which he leaves in the near future.”

Liverpool giving Van Dijk plenty of reason to stay

Everything that Brown has said about Van Dijk is a fair point, but will that be enough to persuade the Liverpool captain to agree a new contract?

At 33, it’s understandable that he’ll want to give himself the best possible chance of winning major silverware immediately rather than being part of a long-term project, and the Reds’ current standings suggest that he might be able to fulfil that ambition at Anfield.

The likes of Gary Neville might still doubt our Premier League title credentials, and being top in early November is no guarantee of a team staying in the mix once the clocks go forward, but LFC definitely can’t be discounted from the race based on the consistency and resilience they’ve shown under Slot.

Van Dijk has been a crucial figure in making that happen, leading by example on the pitch by winning more aerial duels (3.7) and making more interceptions (two) and clearances (5.1) per game than anyone else in the Liverpool squad (WhoScored).

Let’s hope that Brown is correct and that the Dutch colossus feels quite content to maintain the status quo by putting pen to paper on a new contract.