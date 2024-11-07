Every word Lee Carsley said about Curtis Jones as Liverpool wizard gets England call-up

Image via @England on X

Lee Carsley has heaped enormous praise on Curtis Jones after including the Liverpool midfielder in the England squad for their upcoming double header.

In the former Everton man’s final two matches in interim charge, the Three Lions take on Greece and Republic of Ireland in the UEFA Nations League on 14 and 17 November respectively.

The Reds’ number 17 is among three uncapped players included in the final squad to be selected by Carsley before he hands the reins to permanent successor Thomas Tuchel from next month, although the 23-year-old has been called up by his country’s senior side already this year without getting on the pitch.

What Carsley said about Curtis Jones

Speaking to the press as he named the England squad on Thursday afternoon, the interim boss voiced his admiration for Jones, with the duo having both been involved in the nation’s European under-21 triumph last year.

Carsley told reporters (via englandfootball.com): “Curtis is an all-round player and he’s one of the best players I’ve worked with in terms of his ability.

“He’s showing consistency at a high level, he can score goals and assist, and he’s a player we’ve had a lot of success working with in the past so I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Will Carsley gives Jones his senior England debut?

Even allowing for the omission of several familiar names through injury, Jones always looked likely to make this month’s England squad after a tremendous run of form with Liverpool over the past few weeks.

He was the Reds’ best player when they beat Chelsea in October, scoring the winning goal that day, and he provided a fantastic assist for Luis Diaz to break the deadlock against Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday night.

The 23-year-old might still be waiting on his Three Lions debut – he left the squad last month to attend the birth of his daughter – but there seems a strong chance that his big moment will finally come against either Greece or Ireland.

Carsley knows all about Jones’ qualities from their mutual time in the England under-21 setup, and hopefully the ex-Everton midfielder will be the man to give the Liverpool maestro his senior bow for his country. If not, then surely Tuchel will avail of that honour some time in 2025.