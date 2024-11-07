‘Complete’ Liverpool player set to get country’s call this month ahead of potential int’l debut

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

One Liverpool player is set to be given the opportunity to potentially make his international debut this month off the back of his recent performances at club level.

Curtis Jones has been included in a few England squads already this year but has yet to take to the pitch at senior level for his country. He left the Three Lions camp last month to attend the birth of his daughter, although his chance is likely to come again.

Jones set for England call-up

According to The Mirror, the 23-year-old is expected to be included in the final England squad selected by Lee Carsley before he hands over the reins to Thomas Tuchel.

The Liverpool midfielder’s chances of inclusion have been increased by injuries to several Three Lions regulars, with Harry Maguire, Jack Grealish, John Stones, Kobbie Mainoo, Declan Rice and Cole Palmer all either doubtful or near-certain to be ruled out.

The former Everton player is due to name his squad today for the UEFA Nations League double header against Greece and Republic of Ireland, with those fixtures taking place on 14 and 17 November respectively.

It’d be richly deserved off the back of his Liverpool form

While the spate of injuries might partially help Jones to receive another England call-up, the main reason that he’s in the frame is because of his excellent form for Liverpool.

He’s taken his game to another level since last month’s international break, delivering a ‘complete’ performance in the win over Chelsea (in the words of Danny Murphy for BBC Sport) and delighting Arne Slot with his versatility to effortlessly adapt to numerous different roles on the pitch.

The 23-year-old is still awaiting his Three Lions debut, but on recent form he’s surely given himself every chance of taking to the pitch against Greece and/or Ireland.

If Jones makes the cut when Carsley announces his squad this afternoon, Liverpool’s match against Aston Villa on Saturday night offers one final opportunity to audition for an England starting berth ahead of the Nations League double header.

One month on from becoming a father, there could be yet another incredibly proud moment on the horizon for the Reds midfielder this autumn.