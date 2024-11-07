English media agree Liverpool 8/10 sensation was absolutely ‘special’ against Leverkusen

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool continued their fine form at home and abroad thanks to the help of their Academy graduate, Curtis Jones.

The Scouser played a key role in helping open the floodgates at Anfield as the Reds first took their opponents apart in a two-minute salvo from the 61st minute. A further double from Luis Diaz between the 83rd minute and two minutes in extra time sealed the demolition job against Xabi Alonso and his visiting Leverkusen side.

A fourth win in a row in the new Champions League format that sees the Merseysiders remain the only club with a 100% record in the European top-flight.

What did the media make of Curtis Jones against Bayer Leverkusen?

There was broad agreement across the ranks that Curtis Jones played a key role against the Bundesliga champions.

From Melissa Reddy to Jamie Carragher, commentators on X were blown away by his defence-unlocking pass in the second half.

That is delightful from Luis Diaz. Tasty, tasty pass from Curtis Jones – vision and execution — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) November 5, 2024

🔴 It was always going to take something special to break down the Leverkusen defence, and that's brilliant from #LFC! Curtis Jones with a perfect pass; Luis Diaz with a magical finish. 1-0. — Matt Addison (@MattAddison97) November 5, 2024

Xabi Alonso pacing around in frustration. When he watches that back, he will see Curtis Jones just produced a pass straight out of his repertoire for Luis Diaz. Magnificent Liverpool goal — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) November 5, 2024

At this rate, it’s difficult to see how Dominik Szoboszlai will play himself back into the first XI! It’s a nice problem, of course, for new head coach Arne Slot who admitted he’s still learning about Jones’s value.

Nor should it be forgotten that Liverpool evidently have every intention of going far in all available competitions – so opportunities will likely be available for our summer 2023 signing to shine.

It’ll be very interesting to see whether our No.8 holds on to his place in the middle of the park following the 2-1 comeback against Brighton in the Premier League last Saturday.

Who were Liverpool’s best statistical performers at Anfield? *

Luis Diaz – 9.3/10

3 goals from 1.64 xG

1 key pass

88% pass success rate (22/25)

Curtis Jones – 8.2/10

1 assist from 0.34 xA

3 key passes

1 big chance created

4/5 ground duels won

Mo Salah – 8.1/10

2 assists from 1.11 xA

1 big chance missed

5 key passes

2 big chances created

87% pass success rate (27/31)

Ryan Gravenberch – 7.7/10

3 key passes

94% pass success rate (50/53)

5/6 ground duels won

2 interceptions

* Stats courtesy of Sofascore post Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen