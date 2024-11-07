(Video) Ben Doak ties opposition defender in knots with majestic assist for Middlesbrough

Image via Sky Sports Football

Ben Doak had a telling impact for Middlesbrough in their thumping 4-1 win away to QPR in midweek.

The Scotland international, who turns 19 next Monday, is on loan at Michael Carrick’s side from Liverpool for this season, and he lit up their victory in west London with a brilliant assist.

The teenager had already served notice of his threat as he cut in from the right flank to set up a chance for ‘Boro in the first five minutes, and the R’s didn’t learn their lesson from that early opening.

Doak produces sublime assist

With half an hour played, Doak took possession along the touchline and gradually worked his way infield, all the while keeping QPR left-back Hevertton guessing as to what he’d to next.

The Middlesbrough winger tied his opponent in knots with some slick stepovers before getting to the byline and cutting the ball across for Riley McGree to dispatch it to the net from the edge of the six-yard box for the opening goal at Loftus Road.

Doak impressing for Middlesbrough

Doak will have welcomed that assist on Tuesday night, having not registered a goal contribution for ‘Boro since netting in their 2-0 win over Stoke at the end of September, and he tormented Heverrton to the point that the QPR defender was substituted at half-time.

The Liverpool loanee enjoyed a fine performance overall at Loftus Road, winning seven duels (joint-most of anyone in his team), completing 85% of his passes and six of his seven dribbles and recording four key passes (Sofascore), in addition to setting up McGree to score.

There had been suggestions over a possible recall to Anfield for the 18-year-old after the recent injuries to Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa, but with the young Scot already making seven starts and accruing more than 600 minutes on the pitch for Middlesbrough, his developement is best served by remaining with Carrick’s side.

Hopefully Doak can add a few more goals to go along with the impressive displays that he seems to be producing in the Championship.

You can check out Doak’s assist for McGree below (from 0:18), via Sky Sports Football on YouTube: