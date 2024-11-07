Bobby Firmino and Luis Diaz share adorable Instagram exchange after jaw-dropping Anfield moment

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Bobby Firmino and Luis Diaz shared a heartwarming exchange of messages on Instagram after the latter’s hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday night.

The 27-year-old completed his treble in Liverpool’s 4-0 win over the Bundesliga champions in style, executing a cheeky ‘no-look’ finish which the Brazilian made his trademark during his eight years at Anfield.

The duo were teammates on Merseyside for a season-and-a-half before our former no.9 left for Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia last year, and he was quick to congratulate the Colombian following his midweek exploits.

Firmino and Diaz ‘hug’ it out on Instagram

Diaz took to Instagram on Wednesday with a series of images from the Leverksen match, including one of him holding the match ball and the inevitable Player of the Match award from UEFA.

Firmino referenced the manner in which Liverpool’s number 7 dispatched his hat-trick goal by commenting: “No look goal done. I saw manito [little hand]… big hug”. The Colombian replied: “I learned a lot from you manito..! A big hug”.

Can Diaz match Firmino’s best scoring season at Liverpool?

The Firmino comparisons were inevitable once we saw Diaz scoring with a deft no-look finish to seal his hat-trick in style, and the social media exchange between the duo shows that they clearly retain a close friendship with one another despite the former having left Anfield nearly 18 months ago.

Now into his third full season at Liverpool, the Colombian’s nine-goal tally at this stage of the campaign leaves him on course to smash through his 13-goal return from last term by some distance.

Firmino’s best tally for the Reds in a single season was 27 in 2017/18. It’d be asking a lot of our current number 7 to match that in the current campaign, but on current form it’s not unthinkable that he could hit that mark, provided he avoids any serious injuries.

The no-look finish on Tuesday night illustrates the confidence which must be flowing through Diaz’s veins right now. Let’s hope that his scoring exploits – which have already elicited reports of a possible contract extension – continue right through to next May!

