‘Will not be surprised’ – Romano hints at potential Liverpool contract talks for ‘fantastic’ player

Fabrizio Romano has hinted that Liverpool could soon enter contract talks with one of the star performers at Anfield so far this season.

The situations of Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk remain delicate, with all three due to become free agents next June as things stand, although the Italian reported in recent days that it could be merely a ‘matter of time’ before Ibrahima Konate agrees a new deal.

The transfer guru has now claimed that another player in Arne Slot’s squad could be next in line for contractual discussions once the Frenchman’s future is sorted.

Romano shares Liverpool contract clue

Speaking on his eponymous YouTube channel, Romano outlined: “Credit to what Liverpool did with Luis Diaz. In August, some important clubs were prepared to attack the situation for him. It was never close but some clubs were prepared to attack and try to make something happen.

“Richard Hughes and Arne Slot together were talking to Luis Diaz and presenting the new project. They introduced him to the new idea they had for the club for the present and the future. They were able to go the same way as Luis as part of their future plans.

“I will not be surprised to see Liverpool, after Ibrahima Konate – who will be the next one to renew his contract – negotiate a new deal also with Diaz. Liverpool want to try to make a new deal happen with Lucho, so let’s see what’s going to happen.”

Diaz worthy of improved contract, but other matters are more urgent

Diaz is currently under contract at Liverpool until 2027, so a new deal for him doesn’t appear to be an urgently pressing matter at Anfield, although club chiefs might be eager to hand him improved terms based on his ‘fantastic‘ form this season (in the words of Tony Cascarino on talkSPORT).

Sources vary as to the Colombian’s current wage – Salary Sport list it at £90,000 per week, whereas Capology cite a comparatively low figure of £55,000.

Whatever he might be taking home on a weekly basis, the Reds may feel that he’s due a pay rise after his scintillating hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen took him to nine goals for the current campaign, making him our joint-top scorer alongside Salah.

We’d imagine that no Liverpool fan would complain if the club were to hand Diaz an improved contract in the near future, although many supporters would surely prefer to see new deals for Trent, Van Dijk and our Egyptian King being finalised as a matter of priority.

These new few weeks and months will be pivotal in ensuring that the tremendous squad that Arne Slot has inherited (and is currently getting the best out of) isn’t allowed to disintegrate.