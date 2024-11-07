‘That’s my issue’ – Thierry Henry raises Liverpool concern amid Premier League title prediction

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have defied the odds thus far to secure top spot in the Premier League table.

An impressive feat however you look at it given that new head coach Arne Slot was replacing one of the Reds’s all-time great managers in Jurgen Klopp.

To not take away any credit from the German tactician, the now Red Bull executive undoubtedly left behind very strong foundations for his successor.

Still, it has to be beyond the wildest dreams of most in the fanbase to see Liverpool throwing down an early gauntlet in the title race.

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Premier League title race predictions

It always seems a bit premature to rule out a team in the title race before the halfway mark.

With Arsenal already playing catchup to the league leaders (seven points separate the Gunners in 5th from Liverpool), however, we can understand why Micah Richards posed a question over the league title.

Thierry Henry couldn’t quite rule out his old club from contention, though did admit a defeat to Chelsea would complicate matters.

“Right now, they’re not. They’re not challenging for the league obviously as you can see,” the former French international spoke on CBS Sports.

“The results are not good enough to be at the top, [there’s] still a long way to go.

“My issue, we’ve talked about it since Matchday 2, is [how they are] away from home. I didn’t think it was good enough, but we were getting away with it for a very long time – now we’re not anymore.”

Jamie Carragher questioned: “You talk about whether they can challenge. But if they lose to Chelsea, are they out of the race? If Liverpool and City win at the weekend and Arsenal get beat, do you think Arsenal are out of the title race?”

Henry went on to add: “I think it will be extremely difficult. Why? Because you have too many teams to catch. One team can have a problem. But one, two and three… we can say one or two between Liverpool and Man City, right? I don’t see two teams collapsing – that’s my issue.”

With Manchester City also showing some early signs of weakness amid the ongoing injury-enforced absence of Rodri, this is shaping up to be an exciting 2024/25 Premier League title race.