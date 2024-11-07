Sold for £1m in 2021: Liverpool fans demand FSG sign £49m Champions League nightmare

(Photos by Gualter Fatia, Carl Recine & Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Viktor Gyokeres was already helping put Manchester City to the sword whilst Liverpool built up to a dramatic second-half performance in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Swede struck an impressive hat-trick to seal a historic win for Sporting CP in Portugal, taking his total tally for the season to 23 goals. Accounting for assists, that’s 27 goal contributions in 17 games (across all competitions). At that rate, he’s very much on track to match or exceed his 58 goal contributions in 2023/24.

The result takes Ruben Amorim’s outfit to second place in the Champions League table behind Arne Slot’s men.

Liverpool fans want Viktor Gyokeres at Anfield

There are less than two months to go until the January transfer window opens and some fans are already hungry for additions.

Understandably, Gyokeres may very well be at the top of multiple fanbase’s wishlists given his superb ongoing form for the Lisbon-based outfit.

In that sense, it’s unsurprising that a number of X-dwelling supporters urged the club to seriously consider the 26-year-old centre-forward.

Gyökeres to Liverpool football club who says no?! pic.twitter.com/21NRe3S5c7 — GaKpo era 🇳🇱 (@dalton_gakpo) November 5, 2024

I need Viktor Gyokeres at Liverpool ASAP pic.twitter.com/6pUaAgQ8T2 — till (@ScousePassion) November 5, 2024

I just need Gyokeres to Liverpool, so he can cook Man City every day and night. pic.twitter.com/ahq1qoap7p — 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐫♛ (@FPLConQueror) November 5, 2024

Gyokores talks, Liverpool need this guy. pic.twitter.com/Gwx4Ny1FVY — Ezzy (@ezzy_lfc) November 6, 2024

Liverpool among Premier League clubs keeping an eye on Gyokeres

Viktor Gyokeres is a man in high demand, according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Chelsea are all ‘specifically interested’ in the Primeira Liga striker.

Though Sporting won’t demand the full release clause (£83.3m) come the summer window, it’s fair to say his £49.9m-58.3m remains a fairly significant chunk of change for a forward turning 27 in June. A penny for the thoughts of former Brighton technical director Dan Ashworth who sold him Coventry for £1m back in 2021!

Though, the question remains: Will we be one of the clubs queuing up for his signature by that point?

That seems incredibly unlikely without one of Diogo Jota or Darwin Nunez parting ways in the same transfer window.

Given that one of Slot’s primary objectives was to help get the most out of our Uruguayan international, we’re struggling to see his exit being sanctioned after the Dutchman’s first season.

Perhaps our No.20’s persistent injury struggles may encourage some ‘what if’ thinking from our recruitment team, but he’s otherwise one of our most efficient forwards.