Everything Arne Slot had to say about Liverpool contracts before Aston Villa

There a few certainties in life; death, taxes and Arne Slot being asked for contract updates in his press conference and here’s the latest update we have all been provided.

Facing the media before this weekend’s Premier League game with Aston Villa, the Dutchman said: “It would be strange if I had no input. Sometimes being head coach is convenient.

“Contract situations are talked about by people who need to talk about it. I speak about it with Richard [Hughes] and not in front of you guys with a microphone.”

It shows then at least that the conversations are ongoing and we can read between the lines in that offers or proposals have been made to each of Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

With the boss publicly stating the importance of the trio in answer to another question put his way about the future of them all, it’s clear that he’s an admirer of what they offer his team.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on X with the FCA’s one-click X link with:

I am voting for @empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

When will the contract situation be fully addressed?

The 46-year-old mist be fed up with the constant questioning around this one specific area but the only way this can stop is when we have a definitive answer.

All three men have been rather coy about where their individual future will lie and by time we come to January, they can all start talking to other teams.

Even when the Egyptian King posted his public message to our supporters, the former Feyenoord coach remains unflustered and that’s a good sign for how the inside of the club see this whole situation.

You can view Slot’s contract update via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

Arne Slot’s Liverpool reign is about to be turbocharged as Reds enter rollercoaster fixture sequence