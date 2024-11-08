Arne Slot labels Curtis Jones ‘overconfident’ in assessment of current form

Pictures via Liverpool FC

Arne Slot has managed to bring the best out of several players during his brief time at Liverpool and one perfect example of this is the recent form of Curtis Jones.

Facing the media before this weekend’s Premier League game with Aston Villa, the 46-year-old said: “When he has the ball, he’s never afraid to do something special with it.”

“Sometimes that led to a situation where, in my opinion, he touched the ball a bit too much, because sometimes he’s a bit too overconfident. But confidence is an important tool and that’s what he has.

“And he combines this – at the moment and probably for a longer period but as long as I’m working with him – with an incredibly hard work-rate.”

It was what we’ve come to expect from the Dutchman, a brutally honest assessment but that means that the praise is even more valuable.

The Scouser has had some critics during his time at Anfield and much of this is often centred around how long he holds onto the ball, something that was again addressed here.

However, it’s very clear from these comments that our head coach is a big fan of the academy graduate.

Curtis Jones is in great form for Liverpool at the moment

It’s clear from Lee Carsley’s recent comments too that he’s also a big fan of 23-year-old, leading to another call-up for his nation and this time he’ll be hoping to make his senior debut.

His performance against Bayer Leverkusen also illustrated that this is proving to be a landmark season for our midfielder – so long may his current form last!

You can view Slot’s Jones comments via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

