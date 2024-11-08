Three injury concerns confirmed for Aston Villa ahead of Liverpool clash

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Aston Villa and Liverpool are set to face each other in the Premier League and squad news is always of interest the day before a game, with this case being no different.

As reported on avfc.co.uk, their latest update is: ‘Aston Villa hope to have Youri Tielemans available for Saturday’s Premier League trip to Liverpool.

‘The midfielder has not been included in Belgium’s squad for their forthcoming UEFA Nations League double-header as he manages a minor complaint.

‘But Tielemans is expected to be fit to face the Reds this weekend before using the international period as rehabilitation.

‘Ross Barkley has been ruled out until after the November internationals, while Matty Cash missed Wednesday’s 1-0 Champions League defeat at Club Brugge due to injury.’

That means then that there are three players who will either not be available or likely not be at 100% for the match at Anfield on Saturday evening.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on X with the FCA’s one-click X link with:

I am voting for @empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

Youri Tielemans availability for Aston Villa could be a plus for them

With Arne Slot providing his own update on Diogo Jota on Friday morning, we know full well that our No.20 won’t be available for the match.

In the previous press conference, there was also confirmation that Alisson Becker and Federico Chiesa will be out until after next week’s international break.

That means that neither side will be at full strength for the game that we hope will end with the Reds remaining at the top of the Premier League.

After the away side lost their 100% record in the Champions League this week too, we’ll be hoping to prove once again that we’re a cut above the team from Villa Park.

Arne Slot’s Liverpool reign is about to be turbocharged as Reds enter rollercoaster fixture sequence