Arne Slot delivers fresh Diogo Jota injury update that Liverpool fans will fear

Pictures via Liverpool FC

Liverpool have enjoyed a fantastic start to the season but we’re also experiencing several injury issues that could be close to having a telling impact on the pitch, including that of Diogo Jota.

Facing the media before this weekend’s Premier League game with Aston Villa, Arne Slot provided an update on our No.20: “We expect him back after the international break…

“The first weeks after the international break we expect him back.”

Before going on to add: “I always say in Holland there is privacy about this and I don’t know how it is over here.

“Like I just said, he will be back one or two weeks after the international break.”

It’s a potentially worrying update from the boss as we all know the Portuguese forward’s injury history does tend to include lengthier than first expected lay-offs from action.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on X with the FCA’s one-click X link with:

I am voting for @empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

Diogo Jota’s absence from action will continue for a few weeks

Initial fears around the rib injury that was sustained against Chelsea stated that the forward could be out for ‘4-6 weeks’ with a possible fracture, following his clash with Tosin Adarabioyo.

After missing five matches already and potentially not returning until two weeks after the next international break, that would lead to a total absence of eight matches and six weeks away – which is at least normal for this problem.

The 27-year-old’s finish at Crystal Palace showcased his natural poacher’s instinct in front of goal, something he is certainly among the best at Anfield in possessing.

Let’s hope it’s not too long before our No.20 is back running down the left, cutting inside and scoring for LFC!

You can view Slot’s update on Jota via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

Arne Slot’s Liverpool reign is about to be turbocharged as Reds enter rollercoaster fixture sequence