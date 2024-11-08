New angle of Konate serenading Diaz after UCL hat trick sends Anfield wild

Pictures via @n1996391 on X

Luis Diaz was the hero for Liverpool against Bayer Leverkusen and Ibou Konate ensured that his teammate was correctly celebrated after the game came to an end.

On-field cameras captured how the Colombian was congratulated by friends and foes from the night, whilst Anfield rang out with the sound of his chant.

What then happened was the bellowing voice of the Frenchman who joined in with the crowd and started to sing: “Luis Diaz, he’s from Barrancas and he plays for Liverpool!”

An embrace between the pair shows the love that’s clearly present within Arne Slot’s dressing room at the moment.

Everyone wanted a piece of Luis Diaz after the FT whistle

Even Bobby FIrmino has joined the love-in for the 27-year-old who has hit some fine form this season, under the stewardship of a new head coach.

Our winger had his new boss in awe with what he did for the first goal of the evening and with nine goals and two assists in 15 appearance this season, it’s not for the first time.

Long may this form last and watching this full video shows just how happy everyone was to see the former Porto man shine on the biggest stage.

With the Reds currently sitting top of both Premier League and the Champions League, we will need all our players to have these moments of magic in order to ensure this is a successful season.

You can view the video of Diaz and Konate via @n1996391 on X:

