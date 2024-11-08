The six words that Xabi Alonso said in Anfield that will melt Liverpool hearts

Pictures via Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Xabi Alonso made a long-awaited return to Liverpool this week as manager of Bayer Leverkusen and as much as he had full focus on the game, there was still time for some nice moments.

With the German side sharing a video of the midfielder’s return to Anfield, we can now see what happened behind the scenes in the underbelly of our famous stadium.

Speaking with two members of staff, the Spaniard could be heard saying: “Always a Scouser, still a Red.”

You could see from the whole video that the 42-year-old was very happy to back at a place he used to call home.

Xabi Alonso looked delighted to be back at Anfield

You could see from Rafa Benitez’s former player in the way that he touched the ‘This is Anfield’ sign in the tunnel, that he still has a soft spot for the club.

Add on the reception at the end of the game from the home supporters, the love is very much mutual between a former player and the fans that used to watch him play.

When we consider that the role Arne Slot currently holds was touted to be given to our former No.14, it’s nice to see that this hasn’t impacted any feelings either way from all parties concerned.

Our paths may well cross again in the future but it feels that L4 will always be a home for a midfield maestro who helped us win the 2005 Champions League trophy.

You can view Alonso’s comments (from 0:40) via Bayer 04 Leverkusen on YouTube:

