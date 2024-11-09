(Video) Liverpool’s night could’ve been much different were it not for unreal first-half moment

Image via TNT Sports

Liverpool stretched their lead at the top of the Premier League to five points on Saturday night after a 2-0 win over Aston Villa, and a 30-second sequence during the first half proved pivotal to the Reds securing victory.

Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah netted the goals which made the difference on the scoreboard, but the match could’ve taken on a rather different complexion had it not been for the latest exhibition of Caoimhin Kelleher heroics.

Kelleher comes good for Liverpool yet again

The home side were 1-0 to the good in the 37th minute when they were defending a corner kick, from which the Irish goalkeeper did brilliantly to get off the ground and get a strong hand to a powerful Amadou Onana header, diverting it over the bar.

The subsequent corner was whipped dangerously into the six-yard box by Lucas Digne, and although Diego Carlos made contact with a glancing header, Kelleher reacted sharply to keep the ball out before the danger was eventually cleared by Ryan Gravenberch.

Kelleher has been outstanding for Liverpool

When Alisson Becker went off injured against Crystal Palace in early October, it would’ve been easy for Liverpool fans to panic, but thankfully we have an outstanding deputy to call upon in the Republic of Ireland international.

In virtually every match since then, the 25-year-old has come up clutch with some crucial saves for the Reds, and he came good in his team’s moment of need tonight with that magnificent double save to deny Onana and Carlos.

He wasn’t overly taxed during the rest of the match but he brought a calmness to Liverpool’s defence with his authority from set pieces and looks increasingly at home in Arne Slot’s team.

Alisson could be back shortly after the upcoming international break, but on this form, it’d actually be hard to take Kelleher out of the team.

Some teams yearn to have one solid goalkeeper. The Reds have two of the best in the business!

You can view Kelleher’s double save below, via @footballontnt on X: