‘I understand…’ – Gary Lineker names the player Liverpool are ‘after’ in January transfer window

Image via The Rest is Football

Gary Lineker has explicitly named one Premier League player that Liverpool are reportedly pursuing ahead of the January transfer window.

With just under two months remaining until the market reopens at the start of 2025, rumours of various incoming and outgoings are set to intensify coming into the winter, and it appears that the Reds are looking at enhancing their defensive options.

Lineker drops Liverpool transfer claim

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, Alan Shearer voiced his concerns for Arne Slot’s defence if either Virgil van Dijk or Ibrahima Konate were to succumb to a lengthy injury.

Lineker responded to that view from the ex-Newcastle striker by declaring: “I understand they’re after Murillo from [Nottingham] Forest.”

Do Liverpool really need Murillo?

Murillo had been linked with Liverpool during the summer transfer window, and considering the fantastic season that Forest have been enjoying, Anfield chiefs could now have an even greater desire to try and land him.

The 22-year-old has been ever-present for Nuno Espirito Santo’s team in the Premier League so far this term, helping his side to inflict a rare home defeat on the Reds in September, and he’s among the best centre-backs in Europe’s five main leagues for a variety of metrics.

As per FBref, he ranks among the top 2% of positional peers over the past year for clearances per game (5.95) and the top 4% for successful take-ons per 90 (0.61), although he doesn’t stand out among the industry average for other attributes.

Looking at Liverpool’s current squad, there doesn’t seem any real need to sign Murillo. Van Dijk and Konate have been excellent since the start of the season, while Joe Gomez is an ever-reliable deputy and, despite some recent struggles, Jarell Quansah has largely done brilliantly since emerging into the senior ranks.

The situation could change depending on whether injuries affect the backline, of course, so let’s see if anything comes of Lineker’s intriguing transfer claim.