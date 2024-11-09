Liverpool team news v Aston Villa: Two changes from Slot as big decision made in Reds’ attack

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have the chance to cement their place at the top of the Premier League table going into the November international break when they welcome Aston Villa to Anfield tonight.

The Reds have consistently been passing the stern tests put in front of them in recent weeks, achieving top marks in midweek when they thrashed Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League.

Unai Emery’s visitors have had a largely impressive campaign so far themselves, although their momentum has been checked by defeats to Tottenham and Club Brugge over the past week.

Liverpool will still be missing a few important players through injury for tonight’s match, but Arne Slot is hopeful that the treatment room will become less crowded later on in the month.

For now, let’s take a look at the starting XI that he’s selected for this fixture.

Liverpool team news for Aston Villa clash

Slot makes just two changes from the win over Leverkusen on Tuesday night.

Caoimhin Kelleher continues in goal, with one change in the defence as Andy Robertson replaces Kostas Tsimikas at left-back, with Slot continuing to rotate in that position.

In midfield, it’s the same trio as midweek of Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones. Up front, following his hat-trick against Xabi Alonso’s side, Luis Diaz reverts to the left flank in place of Cody Gakpo, with Darwin Nunez coming in at centre-forward. The Dutchman drops out despite scoring against the Bundesliga champions.

Dominik Szoboszlai, who scored his first Liverpool goal in the 3-0 home win against Aston Villa last season, has to be content with a place on the substitutes’ bench.

You can view the Liverpool team news in full below, via @LFC on X: