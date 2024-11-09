Liverpool ready to lodge big-money offer for red-hot marksman who Kompany said is ‘not normal’

Image via (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

According to reports from Spain, Liverpool could be prepared to spend big to sign one of the hottest properties in Europe right now.

Although goals haven’t exactly been at a premium at Anfield – the Reds’ six senior forwards have struck 30 times between them already this season, and that includes Federico Chiesa, who’s barely featured – Arne Slot and Richard Hughes still appear to be on the lookout for further firepower.

Liverpool ready to make huge transfer offer

On Friday, Spanish outlet Fichajes reported that LFC would be willing to put an offer of €70m (£58m) on the table for Omar Marmoush, who’s been in incredible form for Eintracht Frankfurt in recent weeks.

The Liverpool hierarchy view the 25-year-old as a player with enormous potential and believe that he could be a worthy addition at Anfield, while it’s also claimed that he’s well capable of adapting to the intensity of Premier League football.

The Egypt striker has already struck 13 goals and provided nine assists in 15 matches for his club this season (Transfermarkt).

Imagine Marmoush at Liverpool!…

Marmoush’s scoring returns for the campaign so far speak for themselves, and it’s noteworthy that he tends to spread the load evenly, having found the net in 10 of those 15 games rather than having any distinct peaks or troughs (Transfermarkt).

His standout display came with a brace in Eintracht’s 3-3 draw against Bayern Munich last month, after which the Bavarian giants’ manager Vincent Kompany said the 25-year-old is ‘not normal’ and is ‘only going to get better with time’ (The Mirror).

He also struck double figures in the Bundesliga last season, which shows that the Egyptian’s current form isn’t merely a flash in the pan, and it’s inevitable that his club would only sell him if an enormous offer were to be made.

Whilst the form of Mo Salah and Luis Diaz in particular indicates that Liverpool aren’t exactly lacking in firepower, the uncertainty over the former’s contractual situation could obligate the Reds to enter the market for a prolific replacement.

Whether our reported interest in Marmoush manifests itself in the form of a concrete offer remains to be seen, but it’s impossible not to be awestruck by his goal return in one of Europe’s top leagues and excitedly wonder if he could replicate that impact at Anfield.