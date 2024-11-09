100% duels won: TNT pundit gushes over Liverpool beast who Arne Slot has ‘revitalised’

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

One notable theme of Liverpool under Arne Slot so far this season has been the vastly improved performances from several players who appeared to have lost their way towards the backend of 2023/24.

Ibrahima Konate is one of those, with the Frenchman losing his starting berth to Jarell Quansah during the spring but quickly establishing himself as an undroppable presence under the Dutchman in recent weeks.

The France centre-back once again played his part tonight as he helped the Reds to record a clean sheet in defeating Aston Villa 2-0 at Anfield.

Ward praises ‘revitalised’ Konate

Speaking on co-commentary duty for TNT Sports, Lucy Ward singled out the 25-year-old for praise and claimed that Slot’s tactical tweaks have helped to get the best out of the defender.

She said during tonight’s match: “Ibrahima Konate is another who has been brilliant so far this season. He’s been revitalised. I think Arne Slot’s setup has helped him; there’s not as much risk out of possession.”

Konate was an unsung hero for Liverpool tonight

Konate has formed an imperious centre-back partnership alongside Virgil van Dijk this season, and once again he was rock-solid for Liverpool as they saw off a stern test from Villa.

As per Sofascore, the Frenchman won all five of his duels and made four clearances, two interceptions and one tackle in an outstanding defensive performance. He was also composed on the ball, completing 93% of his passes (68/73) and two long balls, along with recording one key pass.

Liverpool Echo journalist Ian Doyle awarded the 25-year-old an 8/10 in his post-match player ratings, describing him as the Reds’ ‘best defender’ and adding that the ‘pace and positioning’ of our number 5 ‘helped him cope’ when the visitors had us under pressure during the second half.

Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah will take the goalscoring acclaim, but Konate’s contribution was also crucial to Slot’s side making it 15 wins out of 17 under his regime and extending their lead at the top of the Premier League to five points.