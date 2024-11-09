Real Madrid dealt triple injury blow ahead of Liverpool clash; could hugely impact Trent pursuit

(Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Real Madrid comfortably dispatched Osasuna 4-0 at the Bernabeu in their LaLiga clash on Satuday afternoon, but the result came at a massive cost for the Champions League holders.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side now have a two-week break before their next fixture, owing to the intervening international window, and their second match after that pause to their season sees them visit Anfield to take on Liverpool.

Los Blancos will be short of quite a few first-team regulars for that game on 27 November, with more names added to the injury list today.

Real Madrid injury crisis deepens

As per AS, Eder Militao ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament against Osasuna and was stretchered off in tears, with the Brazilian defender requiring surgery which’ll rule him out not just for Real Madrid’s trip to Liverpool but the rest of this season.

That wasn’t the only injury casualty arising from the game at the Bernabeu, with Arancha Rodriguez reporting that Lucas Vázquez will be ruled out for the next three weeks with an adductor problem, while Rodrygo incurred a hamstring problem which’ll sideline him for at least a month.

Real Madrid injury crisis could impact Trent pursuit

The injuries are mounting up for Real Madrid, who were already shorn of Dani Carvajal, David Alaba and Aurelien Tchouameni prior to today’s match, and they’ll be without several big names for their trip to Anfield in late November.

The season-ending injury to Militao deprives Ancelotti of one alternative to Vazquez, who’d been starting at right-back in the absence of Carvajal, and they’re now left without a senior natural option in that position when they take on Liverpool.

Those setbacks could also have an impact on Los Blancos’ much-publicised pursuit of Trent Alexander-Arnold, with some outlets reporting in recent days that the European champions could try to snap up the Reds’ vice-captain in January rather than waiting until the summer.

Those rumours could well gather real momentum after today’s double defensive body blow for Real Madrid, and the inevitable noise won’t be welcomed on Merseyside.

Irrespective of what might happen on the transfer front, though, it’s never good to see footballers suffering serious injuries, and we extend our best wishes to Militao in particular in his recovery from his ACL agony.