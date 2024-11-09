(Video) Never mind Nunez: Anfield opener doesn’t happen without teammate’s crucial intervention

Image via TNT Sports

Darwin Nunez repaid Arne Slot’s faith by scoring Liverpool’s opening goal against Aston Villa on Saturday night after being restored to the starting line-up.

The Uruguayan was a substitute against Bayer Leverkusen in midweek but he found the net after 20 minutes tonight to break the deadlock at Anfield.

While the 25-year-old kept his composure to supply the finish from a tight angle, the goal also owed plenty to one of his teammates further back the pitch.

Nunez goal owes plenty to Van Dijk’s vision

Nunez’s goal actually stemmed from a Liverpool counterattack which was initiated from a Villa corner at the Anfield Road end.

From the set piece, the danger was eventually cleared by Virgil van Dijk, who showed brilliant vision and technique to pick out Mo Salah as the visitors’ defence was stretched.

The Egyptian appeared to be denied a clear goalscoring opportunity by Leon Bailey, but fortunately for the Jamaican and for the Reds, the ball broke for the Uruguay striker to take it wide of Emi Martinez and finish to the net despite the best efforts of the Argentine goalkeeper.

Van Dijk still crucial to Liverpool

Nunez obviously deserves plenty of credit for taking the goal so well, especially when he’s often berated by pundits for lacking composure, but he’ll be among the first to give thanks to Van Dijk for initiating the counterattack.

It was brilliant play by the Liverpool captain not just to see the pass to Salah, who was clean through on goal, but also to pick out the Egyptian with perfect technique and enable him to create the opportunity which eventually led to the deadlock being broken.

It’s that calmness and quick decision-making which makes the Dutchman such a crucial player for the Reds and the definition of a leader by example at the back, and it’s why a new contract for him in the near future should be an easy decision for FSG.

You can watch Nunez’s goal against Villa below, via @footballontnt on X: