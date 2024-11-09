‘Not a good sign…’ – Arne Slot provides post-match injury update on Trent Alexander-Arnold

Image via TNT Sports

Arne Slot has provided an update on the injury suffered by Trent Alexander-Arnold during Liverpool’s win over Aston Villa on Saturday night.

The Reds’ 2-0 victory, which extended their lead at the Premier League summit to five points, was tempered by the sight of their vice-captain limping off midway through the first half to be replaced by Conor Bradley.

The 26-year-old appeared to be holding his hamstring as he left the pitch, and fans now have a nervous wait to discover the severity of the issue.

Slot provides Trent injury update

Speaking to reporters in his post-match press conference, Slot admitted to being worried that Trent had asked to go off because of the pain he felt, but he stopped short of casting any hint of a timeline as to the defender’s possible absence.

The Liverpool head coach said (via liverpoolfc.com): “It’s difficult to say how serious it is, but it’s always serious if a player goes out in the first half, not because I didn’t like him, but because he asked for it himself. He didn’t ask for it because he was tired; he asked for it because he felt something.

“That’s first of all not a good sign, but it is always difficult so close after the game to tell you exactly what it is. Let’s wait and see. I would be surprised if we will see him playing for the England national team this week, but hopefully he can.”

Trent’s injury mightn’t be as bad as first feared

It’ll probably be another day or two before we get a clearer picture as to the severity of Trent’s injury, although it’s encouraging that Slot hasn’t completely discounted the 26-year-old’s chances of playing for England during the international break.

Every Liverpool fan would obviously prefer that he isn’t involved with the Three Lions for their upcoming Nations League games after going off tonight, and the pause in the club season might yet work in his and the Reds’ favour.

It goes without saying that we hope he doesn’t miss any games for LFC, but if unfortunately that does happen, at least there’s a more than capable alternative in Bradley to fill the void.

Fingers crossed that Trent’s injury isn’t as alarming as it initially looked…