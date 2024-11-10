Slot makes big Alisson selection statement amid Kelleher’s ‘outstanding’ current form

Pictures via LIverpool FC

Liverpool have had more than our fair share of injury concerns already this season but Caoimhin Kelleher’s form in Alisson Becker’s absence has helped ease our worries.

Speaking about his goalkeepers, Arne Slot said after our win over Aston Villa: “First of all, Alisson needs to become fit and I’ve always been quite clear and that’s always been the position of Alisson that he is, and will be, our first goalkeeper if he is fit.

“But therefore he first needs to be it, but Caoimhin [Kelleher] has done outstanding last season and this season again as well. But the moment Alisson will be fit he will be our first goalkeeper.”

After confirming that our No.1 would be out injured until after the international break, we know that it may not be an immediate return to action in a couple of weeks for our stopper.

Our victory over Unai Emery’s side showcased again the talents of the Irishman who is guarding our net at the moment and the biggest praise you can give is that we haven’t missed the best in the world.

Caoimhin Kelleher has been in fine form for table-topping Liverpool

The fact that this is even a topic that needs discussing just shows how well the Irishman is performing for the Reds this season but also why he likely wants to leave Merseyside.

The 25-year-old has done nothing wrong but will never displace the former Roma man, which would surely be a frustrating position for him to be in.

We have the best back-up ‘keeper in the world but it feels like the long term future of the academy graduate will be spent away from the Reds.

