Alisson’s immediate reaction to Kelleher’s save captured during Villa win

Caoimhin Kelleher’s presence in the Liverpool team has been so good of late that we haven’t missed Alisson Becker, since he suffered a hamstring injury against Crystal Palace in early October.

We know that goalkeepers are a different breed to outfield players and so the bond between both men, and Vitezslav Jaros, is certainly going to be very strong.

A perfect example of this came during the second half against Aston Villa, as the Republic of Ireland international produced a wonderful save from Amadou Onana’s header.

Cameras at the stadium captured the reaction of our Brazilian stopper from the bench and he couldn’t take his eyes off the replays of the save from his talented teammate.

Caoimhin Kelleher and Alisson Becker have a close bond

With Arne Slot already confirming that our No.1 will make an immediate return to action when he’s fit enough to do so, there’s no reward for our No.62 for being this good.

However, it means that we can be safe in the knowledge that should the former Roma man be missing again in this campaign then we will be in very safe hands with his replacement.

When we consider that Giorgi Mamardashvili is set to join this already talented department too, the future of this position is very strong and will be a key reason if we do clinch any silverware now or in the coming years.

Caoimhin Kelleher is at the heart of the action 👀 …and Alisson can't take his eyes off it 🫣 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/pY6A63vSlL — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 9, 2024

