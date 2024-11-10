Curtis Jones bamboozles Villa players with amazing dribble for Liverpool

Curtis Jones has been amazing for Liverpool of late and as he starts to change the perception that some supporters have of him, performances like the one against Aston Villa will only help that further.

One such example of this was during added time at the end of the first half, when the Scouser collected the ball on the half way line in front of Arne Slot.

With three men surrounding our No.17, he managed to bamboozle them all with a real show of strength and skill.

A double pirouette turned his opponents inside out and he was soon hacked to the floor, such was the embarrassment he placed on Unai Emery’s side.

It’s been a remarkable run of form for Curtis Jones this season

In a game where he won 100% of his aerial duels (via SofaScore), it was on the floor this time where he showcased his quick feet and thinking.

Arne Slot discussed the ‘overconfidence’ that’s present in his player’s game and has been trying to ensure his impressive performances are turned into a consistent run of form.

This looks to have been the case of late, with Lee Carsley’s selection of the 23-year-old in the England squad and public comments about our man being the perfect illustration of that.

This is the reward for consistent performances and the Toxteth-born midfielder will be hoping that it is now his shirt to lose for the Reds and that all big games this season see him given a chance from the start.

The only way to do that though is by continuing to play as well as he has of late.

You can watch the video of Jones courtesy of Premier League Productions (via @lfcrixh on X):

Curtis Jones spinning 3 players with ease pic.twitter.com/Q2WuOPp3WV — Rixh ⚡️ (@lfcrixh) November 9, 2024

