(Video) Watch how Liverpool teammates reacted to Darwin Nunez goal v Aston Villa

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Darwin Nunez has been hard-pressed to come across much in the way of praise for his Liverpool performances this season.

At least, when it comes to anyone beyond his new head coach Arne Slot who appears generally pleased with the Uruguayan’s contributions.

Ultimately, it’s all that should matter in the 25-year-old’s eyes. However, there’s no escaping the fact that online trolling and criticism on social media was hurting the No.9.

What did Darwin Nunez’s teammates do after his Aston Villa goal?

We can only hope that the former Benfica star has been ignoring the ongoing media chatter around his value as a goalscorer.

At the very least, it was positive to see Nunez put some of the recent critique to bed with his opening goal against Aston Villa on Saturday night.

Our enigmatic forward was quick to pounce after Leon Bailey blatantly tugged Mo Salah down before the 18-yard box. The Uruguay international took it past Emiliano Martinez before powering the ball into an empty net.

(Pictures courtesy of TNT Sports)

There then appeared to be a concerted effort from the centre-forward’s teammates to make sure he felt appreciated.

Mo Salah and Luis Diaz were first to congratulate Darwin Nunez, with Virgil van Dijk and Co. quickly following suit.

An integral show of support for a man and player whose confidence levels have been repeatedly tested by negative press and social media trolls.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Inkedandunique:

See this team‼️

I bloody love them‼️#Nunez scores and they all come in to show him love!

Anfield-the 12th man of Liverpool‼️ And btw….. YES, we have had difficult fixtures, YES we have had injuries. BUT we are TOP OF THE LEAGUE‼️#LiverpoolFC #UTMREDMEN pic.twitter.com/g8b2072Hsy — Sian ﾒ𝟶 (@Inkedandunique) November 10, 2024

What has Nunez previously said about social media criticism?

There were some concerns that La Pantera would be destined for the exit door in the prior summer window after making some potentially suggestive comments to the Uruguayan channel Por la camiseta (via ESPN).

“I feel that my home is when I am in the national team,” he said.

A troubling statement in of itself, though certainly understandable given his further comments on social media criticism: “From the moment you start playing until you retire, there will always be someone who will criticize you.

“I avoid reading those comments; before, I used to look at them a lot and it affected me. Whoever says that those negative comments don’t affect them is lying. Those negative comments that are directed at you will always affect you.”

Fortunately, it seems like Darwin Nunez has a strong support unit away from his home country. Not to mention a manager who still believes in his worth on the pitch.