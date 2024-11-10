What David Coote did before Nunez’s goal needs to be explained

Picture via @AnfieldRd96 on X

Darwin Nunez scored Liverpool’s opening goal of the match against Aston Villa but what happened before he did so will have many fans scratching their heads.

As the Reds broke and Mo Salah carried the ball into the opposition half, he looked certain to either end up having a shot on goal or be given the chance to roll the ball to his teammates for a tap in.

Instead, Leon Bailey unceremoniously dragged the Egyptian King to the floor but with him also hitting the deck – our No.9 was thankfully on hand to put the ball in the back of the net.

What has been learned since though is that David Coote did not think this interaction warranted a free kick to be given to Arne Slot’s side.

Never mind this being a probable red card decision, the referee didn’t even think it was a foul and he can be seen waving his hands to illustrate that this is what he was thinking.

Despite having the best league in the world, the officials in charge of it are so poor.

David Coote missed an obvious foul on Mo Salah

The Reds went on to score from the moment, win the game and would have had VAR to help make a correct decision but this mistake shouldn’t be ignored.

How can something so obvious be missed by a man who was in a perfect position and supposedly be one of the very best at his job.

Our head coach has already shared his thoughts on the standard of officiating in this league and there’s no doubt he would have been fuming with this moment too.

Thankfully this one didn’t come back to bite us though.

You can view the image of Coote via @AnfieldRd96 on X:

David Coote waved no foul when Salah was dragged down. I am speechless. pic.twitter.com/abOv1f6JFI — – (@AnfieldRd96) November 9, 2024

