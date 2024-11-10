Konate bodies Jacob Ramsey in awesome show of immense strength

Pictures via Sky Sport

Liverpool extended our stay at the top of the Premier League and many members of the squad should be thanked for us doing so, including Ibou Konate.

Our No.5 has been so impressive at the heart of Arne Slot’s defence and his air of invincibility is growing with each performance that he puts in for the Reds.

One such example of this came against Jacob Ramsey, with the 23-year-old attempting to go shoulder-to-shoulder with the Frenchman and quickly realising that it was a bad idea.

The England youth international was soon gliding across the turf after being humbled by our man who was once again at his impervious best for the Reds.

Ibou Konate has been a rock at the back for Liverpool this season

Watching the central defender leave the pitch in pain at half time against Chelsea certainly put fear in every fan that we would be without our man for several weeks and moths.

Fortunately it was an immediate return and the Reds have really needed the former RB Leipzig player to be part of what has been a very sturdy defence in this season.

The 25-year-old has already showcased his love for the club and we all know that he and Virgil van Dijk have forged a formidable partnership that has rarely been tinkered with in this campaign so far.

Should we want to be competing for the major trophies on offer to us, then it feels like Konate will be an important factor for this.

