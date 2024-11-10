‘Honestly’ – Mark Goldbridge wished Man United signed ‘ridiculed’ Liverpool star first

(Photos by Michael Regan, /Getty Images)

Darwin Nunez seems a player tailor-made for Liverpool Football Club – and Manchester United, or so Mark Goldbridge would have you believe.

The Uruguayan delivered yet another trademark performance for the Anfield-based outfit in their comprehensive 2-0 victory over Aston Villa. There was a well-taken goal on a counter to open the scoring, a missed one-v-one and sheer work-rate in around that.

As ever, fans and pundits have been left wondering a similar question: “If only he could become just a little more clinical.”

In fairness, a goal or assist every 140.4 minutes in the 2024/25 season – or one every 110.8 minutes across his Liverpool career – is far from catastrophic.

Mark Goldbridge wanted Darwin Nunez at Manchester United

Mark Goldbridge is the latest Manchester United-related figure to suggest Nunez would have been a potentially ideal signing for the Red Devils.

“I quite liked him at Benfica, I wanted Man United to get him. Obviously went to Liverpool,” the YouTube personality said on the That’s Football channel.

“He’s been ridiculed a bit, I like the fact that Liverpool fans had stuck by him. I wish Man United fans would be like that about some of our players. I find it incredible the way people are toxic towards people like [Alejandro Garnacho], [Manuel] Ugarte and [Joshua] Zirkzee.”

Given that United are somewhat struggling for goals this term – a tally of nine goals in the Premier League is the third-worst ahead of Crystal Palace (8) and Southampton (7) – that’s an understandable point of view.

Even if our No.9 has yet to have a goalscoring season comparable to Marcus Rashford’s 2022/23 goal glut of a campaign, there’s something to be said for how he manages to enhance Liverpool’s overall threat.

Opportunities, wasted or taken, seem to just naturally spring out of the pitch.

With that in mind, we’d much rather have such a unique piece of weaponry in Arne Slot’s arsenal rather than incoming United boss Ruben Amorim’s.

Can Nunez become more clinical?

Whether Darwin Nunez could develop more of a “killer instinct” has been a popular topic of discussion since he signed in the 2022 summer transfer window.

“You look at the game tonight and is that not Darwin Nunez?” Goldbridge went on to add.

“He takes the first goal really well and then he misses the one where he’s got more time. It should be 2-0. It’s shocking defending by Aston Villa, but it should be 2-0.

“The thing about Darwin Nunez is I thought there would come a time when he would become really clinical, but he might just be what he is. He’ll score one and he’ll miss one.

“I think Darwin Nunez gets pigeonholed around his finishing, but there’s a lot of stuff going on away from that. He’s ridiculously hard-working, he will run the channels, his link-up play is not that bad, and there’s a lot of stuff going on beyond that.

“Honestly, I know he’s played for Liverpool, but if I could go back in time and he never played for Liverpool and he comes to United – I still would do that deal.”

If we’re being completely honest, however, you have to wonder whether the 25-year-old is being judged particularly fairly.

Take former Manchester United and Arsenal centre-forward Robin van Persie as a case in point:

Robin van Persie stats (all competitions)

Season Goals Assists Games Minutes Goal Contribution Rate 2006/07 13 9 31 2,077 94.4 2007/08 9 5 23 1,590 113.57 2008/09 20 14 44 3,447 101.38 2009/10 10 8 20 1,570 87.22 2010/11 22 7 33 2,339 80.65 2011/12 37 11 48 4,096 85.33 2012/13 30 9 48 3,696 94.76 2013/14 18 3 28 2,081 99.09 2014/15 12 3 31 2,356 157.06

That sets Robin van Persie’s average goal contribution rate (from 2006/07 – 2014/15) to 99.40. Darwin Nunez is currently averaging 110.8 from his time at Liverpool.

Season Goals Assists Games Minutes Goal Contribution Rate 2022/23 15 4 42 2,366 124.52 2023/24 18 13 54 3,026 97.61 2024/25 3 2 14 702 140.4

There’s a significant difference there, though not enough to suggest the two players are worlds apart in terms of impact on the pitch. In finishing chances? Absolutely, there’s more than a conversation to be had there.

Ultimately, it all comes down to how one defines the former Penarol hitman’s value to Liverpool or any other side in world football.

Do goals and missed chances define Darwin Nunez? Or should we celebrate the multi-faceted wonder that is our No.9?

Here at Empire of the Kop, we’re inclined to lean into the latter camp.