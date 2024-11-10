Close up fan footage of Mo Salah’s iconic celebration against Villa is a must watch

Pictures via @biggd22 on X

Mo Salah is a man who loves an iconic celebration and he’s done it again following what was a game clinching finish against Aston Villa on Saturday evening.

The Egyptian King lifted the ball over Emi Martinez and then ran to the advertising board in front of the supporters in the Anfield Road End.

One fan was right in front of the moment and captured our No.11 up close in a video that simply has to be seen by anyone who has already enjoyed the moment.

Mo Salah is in unreal goal scoring form for Liverpool

With some supporters pre-match sharing their thoughts on an inability for FSG to provide the forward with a new contract, the love for our man is very clear to see in two very different ways.

After a run of 10 goals and 10 assists in 17 games this season for Arne Slot’s side, it’s not hard to see that the 32-year-old is still very important to how we want to play.

With the Reds sitting top of the league, this is surely the perfect time to extend the stay of not just our record Premier League goal scorer but also Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s too.

The closer we get to January when they can start talking with other clubs, the more nervous fans will get.

What better way to keep the good feelings of the club going then, than ensuring our squad remains vastly talented in the coming years and getting these deals done.

You can watch Salah’s celebration via @biggd22 on X:

