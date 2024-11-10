Confirmed: Mo Salah news that all Liverpool fans wanted to hear

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Mo Salah is enjoying one of his greatest seasons as a Liverpool player and it’s led many supporters to demand that a new contract should he given to the Egyptian King.

As the victory over Aston Villa again showcased the talents of our ace marksman, with his game-clinching goal in the second half, news of a looming international break normally sparks fear into our fans.

The prospect of our No.11 playing African Cup of Nations qualification matches can be removed now though as it has been confirmed he will not be part of their next squad.

The Egyptian FA have confirmed on X that the 32-year-old is not part of Hossam Hassan’s squad for their upcoming matches with Cape Verde and Botswana.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on X with the FCA’s one-click X link with:

I am voting for @empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

Mo Salah will be rested for this international break

It seems that fears over sub-standard playing surfaces leading to possible injury for our Premier League record goal scorer have been enough for club, nation and player to allow no travel.

With injuries to Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa, we can’t afford another fitness issue in the front line and so can be bolstered with the news that our main goal threat will be fully rested for the match with Southampton.

Having a week away from international football may also open up some time to get a new contract sorted too!

You can view confirmation of the Egypt squad without Salah via @EgyptNT_EN on X:

Hossam Hassan has unveiled the Pharaohs’ squad list for the final two matches of the AFCON qualifiers 2025 🙌#egyptnt pic.twitter.com/mfkvnn0qhM — Egypt National Team (@EgyptNT_EN) November 9, 2024

Arne Slot’s Liverpool reign is about to be turbocharged as Reds enter rollercoaster fixture sequence