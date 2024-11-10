What Mo Salah’s family appears to feel about him extending Liverpool stay

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Mo Salah’s future at Liverpool remains far from set in stone.

A worrying reality for fans to contend with as the club nears the January 1 deadline, which will allow overseas outfits to begin talks over a pre-contract agreement.

How does the fanbase feel about this? FSG and the club’s hierarchy got a clear answer on that front after a banner of the Egyptian King was unfurled during the 2-0 win over Aston Villa.

“FSG. He fires a bow! Now give Mo his dough.”

How does Mo Salah’s family feel about staying at Liverpool?

It would seem there’s no burning desire for the forward or his family to depart Merseyside in the near future.

“All parties have remained tight-lipped over the discussions. It’s unclear what’s on the table compared to what Salah wants. His current deal is worth around £350,000 per week plus bonuses,” James Pearce wrote for The Athletic.

“If money is the overriding factor then surely the Saudi Pro League awaits. Liverpool wouldn’t be able to compete with those numbers.

“But there’s no indication Salah is ready to turn his back on chasing the biggest prizes as he approaches his 33rd birthday next June. His family are happy and settled in Cheshire.”

We don’t tend to see a lot of Mo’s family beyond end-of-season celebrations and what our in-form winger shares on socials. Rightly so for the sake of privacy, of course!

Nonetheless, what little noise does come out of the Salah clan bubble would appear to support the idea that all is very well.

Dare we even say that it seems all parties involved are at least open to the prospect of seeing the player remain with Liverpool Football Club.

Should Liverpool offer Mo Salah a new contract?

Salah may be turning 33 in June, but he’s showing absolutely no sign of halting his charge for major honours or personal records.

To put his latest achievement of 10 goals and 10 assists in 17 games (across all competitions) into perspective, he’s managed to achieve such a feat in all but one season at Anfield.

Season Goals Assists Games 2017/18 44 15 52 2018/19 27 10 52 2019/20 23 13 48 2020/21* 31 6 51 2021/22 31 15 51 2022/23 30 16 51 2023/24 25 14 44 2024/25 (in progress) 10 10 17

Liverpool simply won’t find a more reliable, consistent goal and creative threat in world football.

So it comes down to a matter of longevity. Just how long can our No.11 keep operating at the highest level?

Arne Slot has faith in Salah

Arne Slot, for what it’s worth, would appear to be in agreement that Liverpool should be looking to keep the former Roma man at the club beyond the expiration of his contract in 2025.

“Mo is in a very good place at the moment. As long as he has been here at Liverpool he has been in a very good place but this season again as well,” the Dutchman told reporters ahead of the 4-0 win over Leverkusen.

He went on to add: “The only thing that is important for me is how he plays and what he tells me when we have conversations and that’s what matters and not how you guys interpret one of his posts.”

If ‘performance’ will factor into FSG’s decision-making, this should be an absolute no-brainer. Mo Salah’s on course to obliterate his 2023/24 total of 39 goal contributions – and potentially prior tallies in seasons gone by.

Whether Richard Hughes and Liverpool’s decision-makers share Slot’s view that the 32-year-old remains ‘really important’, however… now remains to be seen.