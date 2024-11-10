Liverpool fans send FSG a message with new flag unveiled on the Kop against Villa

Picture via Reddit

Liverpool enjoyed a huge victory over Aston Villa that ensured we kept our position as top of the Premier League but there’s still room for a little unrest by some supporters.

Ahead of the game, a new flag was unveiled on the Kop that read: ‘FSG. He fires a bow, now give Mo his dough.’

It’s a clear message to the owners that we want to see our Egyptian King rewarded with a new contract and to do so quickly, meeting any financial demands he may be making.

In his pre-match press conference on Friday, Arne Slot all but confirmed that talks had begun with the three players who are awaiting a new deal but gave no indication that we were close to a conclusion.

When you watch Mo Salah scoring a late goal that sealed victory against Unai Emery’s side, his importance to this team has never been more evident.

Mo Salah is in amazing form for table-topping Liverpool

With all the attacking options performing well this season, for the 32-year-old to be out performing his peers just shows that his age is certainly not holding him back.

We don’t know what the hold up over the awaiting contracts is but it’s clear here that blame is being placed on our owners for not getting this done quickly.

There’s still time to save face but if we find ourselves in a position where out No.11, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold don’t feel that the club has met their demands, then there will be some anger among supporters.

Let’s hope for everyone’s sake that this is all sorted quickly then.

You can view the Mo Salah flag via Reddit user deanlfc95:

