What Mo Salah did instantly after Darwin Nunez goal deserves a lot of credit

It says a great deal about Arne Slot’s start to life at Liverpool that he’s been forced to make do with his available options.

If anything, less than his available options. Summer signing Federico Chiesa has spent more time on the treatment table than on the pitch, whilst Giorgi Mamardashvili doesn’t arrive until the summer of 2025.

Beyond that, the Dutch head coach has seen injuries to Harvey Elliott, Diogo Jota, Alisson Becker, and now Trent Alexander-Arnold rob him of the full strength of his squad.

No matter, of course, when you can still call upon the likes of Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Curtis Jones and Caoimhin Kelleher! Certainly, Slot would appear more than satisfied with the options at his disposal.

What did Mo Salah do after Darwin Nunez goal?

We’ve previously noted that the Liverpool XI on the pitch made efforts to ensure our No.9 was appreciated following his opening goal against Aston Villa on Saturday.

It appeared as if Mo Salah was especially determined to ensure his fellow attacker got the praise he deserved, judging by footage shared on TNT Sports.

Darwin Nunez takes over from Mohamed Salah to give Liverpool the lead 🤩 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/dUjhv27lS3 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 9, 2024

The Egyptian international appears to begin waving for his Liverpool teammates to join the fray before realising that Virgil van Dijk and Co. are already on the way.

Still, it’s nice to see Nunez’s teammates actively thinking about boosting his morale on the pitch.