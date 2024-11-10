Paul Merson can’t believe what people aren’t saying about Liverpool amid stubborn Neville claim

(Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports)

With Liverpool five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table, there’s increasingly one question on pundits’ lips.

Can Arne Slot’s Reds actually win the title race?

It’s a big ask in the Dutchman’s opening season in charge of the club following long-serving manager Jurgen Klopp’s summer departure.

Yet, with Pep Guardiola already engaging in subtle mind games whilst the Sky Blues flounder in November, the question can only be avoided for so long.

Paul Merson says Liverpool deserve more credit

Paul Merson was certainly of a mind to ensure Liverpool’s astonishing rise under Slot was recognised.

“I still think Arsenal need to win this football match. 10 points behind Liverpool who are a very good team,” the former Gunners star said on Sky Sports‘ coverage of Arsenal v Chelsea.

“I think Liverpool are not getting the credit they deserve at the moment, if I’m being honest.

“Everybody’s thinking, ‘Oh, well, Man City lost’. But Liverpool are spread-eagling at the moment. 10 points is a lot.”

Merson went on to add: “This is a must-win game for Arsenal. 10 points. Liverpool could go on and lose two or three more games [whereas] Arsenal have got no room.”

The stats would certainly indicate that some praise is due for the 46-year-old head coach.

28 points accumulated in his first 11 Premier League games – only matched by Guus Hiddink at Chelsea – is an astonishing achievement for a manager whose prior credits include Feyenoord and AZ Alkmaar.

"This is a must-win game for Arsenal" 😤 Merse says Arsenal must win today to catch Liverpool 🗣 pic.twitter.com/2qrM8Q3pmV — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 10, 2024

Gary Neville continues to back Arsenal

Even if Liverpool don’t go on to win the 2024/25 Premier League title (the famed, Manchester United-matching No.20), we hope commentators won’t take away this impressive start to life at Anfield from Arne Slot.

Realistically, it should be remembered that we were never expected to realistically challenge for the title after transitioning to a new manager and style of play.

That said, one can’t help but roll their eyes when faced with Gary Neville’s stubborn backing of the Merseysiders’ title rivals.

“I think Arsenal have got to win today, I agree with Paul Merson,” the former Manchester United star told Sky Sports.

“I won’t say ‘must-win’, but I think they’ve got that mentality to go and win and get back to that point whereby they’re really seen as challenges for the title.

“I strongly believe they are.”

In Neville’s defence, there’s no question that the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City should be considered challengers. However, this would rankle a lot less if the 49-year-old wasn’t on record as totally dismissing Liverpool’s title prospects because of (checks notes) a 2-1 win over Wolves where we weren’t “anywhere near” our best.

Even if Arsenal go on to beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, Gary – they’ll still be seven points behind us.

If Mikel Arteta’s men are considered “title challengers”, then so should Liverpool.