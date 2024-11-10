‘I smell it’: Pep Guardiola begins Liverpool mind games but Arne Slot has perfect response

(Photos by Jan Kruger & Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola, and Manchester City by extension, are not familiar with the concept of losing.

A run of four defeats in a row – a feat not accomplished since 2006, prior to their takeover – is, without question, unfathomable for all involved. Not least of all the Sky Blues’ boss himself, who had only ever lost three straight games in a row previously in his last role in club football.

Well… technically four (with an asterisk) given three consecutive defeats at Bayern Munich had followed a penalty shootout loss to VFL Wolfsburg in the DFB Pokal in the 2014/15 season.

But what does that mean for Man City’s involvement in the 2024/25 Premier League title race?

Pep Guardiola suggests Man City title challenge may be over

There was a fair amount of mixed messaging going on as Guardiola was asked to address his side’s ability to challenge for a record-breaking fifth title in a row.

“Maybe after seven years winning six Premier Leagues, maybe one year another team deserve it,” was quoted as saying on BBC Sport.

He later added: “Today in the press conference I was asked if it was the end of the era. I know people want that. I smell it for many, many years.

“What we have done in these years, people have said it’s so difficult, but if somebody would like to beat us it is going to happen because in the next 50 years we’re not going to win all the Premier Leagues. It’s impossible.”

Do you think it’s over, Pep? Or do Manchester City still have a chance?

We’re unlikely to get a straight answer on that front whilst the gap remains at five points between Liverpool and the incumbent Premier League champions. Especially not until we at least get past the halfway mark in the season.

In the meantime, it suits the former Barcelona boss to play a few mind games and try and push some of his side’s pressure onto the Reds and Arsenal.

Arne Slot will not be deterred by Pep Guardiola’s mind games

These sorts of tactics might work with Arsenal’s comparatively more flappable manager, Mikel Arteta. Whether they’ll have any impact on Arne Slot, however, appears somewhat doubtful at this stage.

Still, the former Feyenoord boss, ever cool, calm and collected on the touchline – a relative antithesis of Jurgen Klopp, if you will – has not totally pushed away the idea of competing for the title. Even if he has already made clear that Manchester City and Arsenal are currently the standard to match.

And why should he when, by his own admission, he’s still figuring out his new squad?

“It’s not sure yet in this league because Arsenal, City, Chelsea, all these clubs that are playing in this league, they are able to win so many games as well and that’s what they have shown in the last few seasons,” he told reporters in the aftermath of an impressive 2-0 win over Aston Villa (via liverpoolfc.com).

“So, we are only focused on ourselves and then a win against a very good team like Villa, who have done so well in the last few years, is always important.”

First serve. Returned. What else do you have up your sleeve, Guardiola?