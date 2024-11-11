Villa fan shares footage that ‘proves’ Liverpool should have conceded a penalty at Anfield

Pictures via @avfc_ess on X

Liverpool fans are on cloud nine after another near perfect weekend in the title race but some Aston Villa supporters are feeling aggrieved by the events of the game.

Taking to X, one away fan posted a video of the moment Ibou Konate and Ollie Watkins came shoulder to shoulder inside our penalty area.

The footage is supposed to prove that our No.5 fouled his opponent and you can see and hear from the reaction of the away end that many of them also thought it should have been a pen.

However, taking the claret and blue tinted glasses off, this video only further illustrates how the Frenchman merely showed off his strength and the correct decision was made on Saturday evening.

Aston Villa should not have recieved a penalty at Anfield

That’s not to say that David Coote had the perfect game at Anfield, with one moment before Darwin Nunez’s opening goal being the perfect demonstration of this.

Arne Slot has been left baffled by several decisions made against the Reds already this season and would be more than happy to point out any more errors.

This was not one of them though and it does illustrate how hard it can be for officials with so many people having polarising opinions on different decisions.

Common sense prevailed here and we went on to extend our lead at the top of the Premier League, something we will hope continues when domestic football returns after this week’s international break.

You can watch the supposed penalty for Aston Villa via @avfc_ess on X:

