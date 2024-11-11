David Coote reportedly issues updated stance on viral video as saga takes yet another twist

Image via Empire of the Kop

The David Coote video saga has seemingly taken yet another twist as the fallout from an online clip purportedly involving the Premier League referee continues.

On Monday, footage emerged which appeared to show the 42-year-old making inflammatory remarks about ex-Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, with one particularly crude swear word used repeatedly to describe the German.

The PGMOL acted swiflty by suspending the Nottinghamshire official with immediate effect, pending an investigation into the matter.

Coote acknowledges that viral video is genuine

A few hours after the video was made public, The Mirror’s Darren Lewis reported that Coote ‘vehemently denies inappropriate conduct’ and was insistent that the footage pertaining to be him wasn’t authentic.

However, a subsequent update from the same journalist for the same publication claimed that the 42-year-old ‘is understood to have accepted the viral video in which he appears is genuine’, although ‘it is believed he does not recall the content of the discussion’, which was apparently recorded several years ago.

Coote saga set to rumble on…

With Coote now seeming to acknowledge that the viral footage is genuine, the implications of this saga are sure to rumble on for another few days at least.

His alleged stance that he doesn’t ‘recall the content of the discussion’ seems peculiar – given the strength of the language which was used to describe Klopp in the recording, and that such crude terms were said multiple times, it comes as surprising to us that he’d have no recollection of that tirade.

The consequences for the 42-year-old in a professional sense will be determined by the PGMOL, for whom this footage presents another fire which needs to be put out by an organisation who’d already been under the microscope following a litany of controversial decisions in Premier League matches.

At least Coote has appeared to hold his hands up to the content of that video clip, but we doubt that’ll be the end of this particular storm by any stretch.