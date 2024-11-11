Four key decisions given against Liverpool by David Coote amid circling video

Pictures via @DaleJohnsonESPN on X

David Coote’s career as a Premier League official is hanging on by a thread after videos have circled online that suggest an anti-Liverpool agenda and now some research makes it all seem a lot worse.

There are four key decisions from the Nottinghamshire-born official that directly impacted the Reds and are now even more unusual given recent events.

First came during the Merseyside derby in October 2020 when the 42-year-old was VAR (via premierleague.com) and had a hand in two miscariges of justice.

First was the season-ending foul from Jordan Pickford on Virgil van Dijk when there was no red card given to the England international despite an obvious tackle that endangered his opponent.

It was reported at the time that he didn’t know he could give a red card and didn’t even check the replays.

Next, in the same game, Jordan Henderson thought he had won it for the champions in stoppage time but his goal was overturned by the VAR for offside.

Images of the incident are far from conclusive to suggest that this should have been ruled out and further call into question the credibility of the man under the spotlight.

Fast forward now to last season when Martin Odegaard clearly handled the ball in the box, Jurgen Klopp’s side were not awarded a penalty and guess who was operating the VAR again that day (via premierleague.com).

The final incident came this weekend when replays showed Coote, operating as referee at Anfield (via premierleague.com), waving away a clear red card incident on Mo Salah from Leon Bailey.

As Darwin Nunez scored, the moment was overlooked but seeing as the video that has put the official under scrutiny was released after this game – it’s not hard to think this could all be connected.

David Coote has a lot of Liverpool questions to answer for

Criticising the club and our former manager is one thing but if there has been decisions given against us because of a prejudice against the club, then this could be a much bigger matter.

Let’s see what Howard Webb does in addressing the video and a history of strange decisions.

You can view the decisions against Liverpool by Coote via @empireofthekop on X:

Four key decisions given against #LFC by David Coote Van Dijk's season-ending injury – no red card for Pickford – Coote VAR

Mane given offside to win the derby – Coote VAR

Ødegaard handball at Anfield – not given – Coote VAR

Salah fouled by Bailey – no foul – Coote referee pic.twitter.com/qltt9QN5et — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) November 11, 2024

