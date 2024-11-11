David Coote suspended over alleged Liverpool comments amid wait for full PGMOL outcome

(Photos by Alex Pantling & Phil Noble/Getty Images)

A viral clip on social media appears to show a man alleged to be David Coote using foul language to describe former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

The clips in question, shared earlier on Empire of the Kop, seem to show the individual appearing to take questions from an unnamed friend on his role officiating the Merseysiders.

Empire of the Kop sources have obtained footage (now widely circulated online) of video clips which appear to show David Coote indulging in a foul-mouthed rant about Jurgen Klopp in which he repeatedly used inflammatory language to defame the ex-Liverpool manager: pic.twitter.com/5X2znVudII — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) November 11, 2024

What next for David Coote?

PGMOL officials are understood to be conducting an investigation into the clips.

Reliable reporter Paul Joyce of The Times noted that one potential ‘outcome’ could see Coote’s position as a professional referee come to a premature end.

“Professional Game Match Officials Ltd (PGMOL), the organisation which runs elite referees, instigated the investigation after the video was published on social media. The outcome could mean the end of Coote’s career as a professional referee,” the journalist wrote.

A further update on X (formerly Twitter) noted that the refereeing body has now ‘suspended’ the 42-year-old ‘with immediate effect’.

It’s additionally added that PGMOL won’t be offering any further public communiques until having completed said investigation.

*PGMOL statement –

David Coote has been suspended with immediate effect pending a full investigation. PGMOL will be making no further comment until that process is complete. https://t.co/BIliyMfwYH — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) November 11, 2024

Coote’s role should be under threat if found guilty in PGMOL investigation

It’s fair to say the video footage (now widely shared online) has shocked the footballing community – and rightly so, should the outcome of PGMOL’s investigation confirm that they are indeed authentic.

There’s a very slim chance, though one worth perhaps only worth nodding to as opposed to outright placing bets on, that the authenticity of the clips is up for debate.

Nonetheless, should it emerge that the footage in question is an accurate reflection of Coote’s words and beliefs about Liverpool Football Club, there can surely only be one fair outcome here.

How can any football fan, let alone clubs, players, coaching staff and executives, trust that the Nottinghamshire official is making decisions that don’t carry a tinge of bias?

It’s over to the PGMOL now to restore our faith in officials.