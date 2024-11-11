Coote ‘vehemently denies’ video authenticity in amazing u-turn around unbelievable anti-Liverpool rant

Pictures via @MirrorDarren on X

David Coote is supposed to be among the most respected referees in the country but his future as an official for the Premier League hangs in the balance after the shock videos that were shared on Monday afternoon.

With a speedy decision being made that the 41-year-old would be suspended, it seems there has been another shock turn in this ever developing story.

Taking to X, Darren Lewis from The Mirror reported: ‘Premier League referee David Coote vehemently denies inappropriate conduct and has been insistent to referee chiefs PGMOL that viral video in which he appears is not genuine. PGMOL have tech experts examining it.’

It’s quite a surprise to hear this new development after what seems to be a video clearly displaying the face of the man in the centre of this storm.

David Coote video saga takes yet another twist

The saga took yet another twist late on Monday evening when the same publication reported that Coote had, in fact, acknowledged that the footage is genuine, although he apparently has no recollection of the content of the discussion.

In an age of AI and deep fake videos, it would act as a real indication of how far technology has come should this whole event prove to be a hoax. However, it feels like that would be a major surprise for the whole football community that has already become swept up in this story.

Time will tell what the true story may prove to be but this seems like a tale that will rumble on for many days.

For now, we should pursue the truth and hope that justice follows for anyone found guilty of any wrongdoing, especially if there’s evidence of real bias against the Reds.

You can view the Coote update via @MirrorDarren on X:

Premier League referee David Coote vehemently denies inappropriate conduct and has been insistent to referee chiefs PGMOL that viral video in which he appears is not genuine. PGMOL have tech experts examining it. https://t.co/KeZvkTJt1w — Darren Lewis (@MirrorDarren) November 11, 2024

