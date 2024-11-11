Alongside Trent: Liverpool given another injury boost as club shares training ground footage

Image via Liverpool FC

Away from the furore over the video allegedly showing David Coote defaming Jurgen Klopp, Monday has delivered a double dose of welcome news on the injury front for Liverpool.

Paul Joyce confirmed this morning that the hamstring problem which forced Trent Alexander-Arnold out of the 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday night is set to sideline him only for the two weeks of the international break, so he mightn’t miss any games for his club at all.

The Reds’ social media admins later communicated another boost to Arne Slot’s squad in terms of one player who’s missed the bulk of the season up to now.

Elliott involved in full training as he steps up injury recovery

Liverpool’s official website and X profile shared images and video clips of Harvey Elliott in full training with the club’s under-21 squad in Kirkby on Monday.

The 21-year-old has been sidelined for the last two months due to a foot fracture, but his complete participation in today’s session with Barry Lewtas’ charges represents a significant step forward in his recovery.

Step by step 🏃 Harvey Elliott trains with the U21s as he continues his injury rehab 🙌 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 11, 2024

Hopefully he can make up for lost time

With Liverpool’s first team not in action again until the visit to Southampton on 24 November, Elliott still has almost a full fortnight to further build his fitness ahead of his eventual return to the matchday fold.

It remains to be seen whether he’d be fit enough for the trip to St Mary’s in 13 days’ time, but his full involvement in training today indicates that he mightn’t be far away from taking to the pitch once more.

A seven-minute cameo off the bench against Brentford in August remains his only appearance of the season so far, but with the Reds facing 11 matches in 36 days once the international break is over, his return to action will be warmly welcomed whenever it happens.

Elliott will face stern competition for a starting berth once he’s fit enough to feature, but the relentless fixture schedule will surely see Arne Slot indulge in ample squad rotation, which in turn should provide the 21-year-old with adequate opportunity to prove himself to the Dutchman.

Let’s hope we see Harvey back on the pitch sooner rather than later!